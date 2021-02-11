Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.09. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $146.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Atul Pande sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $529,344.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at $529,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock worth $120,614,915. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1,336.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

