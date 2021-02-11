Royal Bank of Canada Increases FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target to $160.00

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on FirstService from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.86.

Shares of FSV opened at $154.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $156.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is -10.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,647,000 after buying an additional 90,011 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 2.9% during the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 239,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in FirstService by 27.3% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 130,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

