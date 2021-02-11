Rosenblatt Securities Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $235.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

GPN stock opened at $202.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.20. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total transaction of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,746.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 1,181.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Global Payments by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after purchasing an additional 100,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

