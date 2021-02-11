Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $278.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

