Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 280 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after buying an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,523,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after buying an additional 609,871 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after buying an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 755.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 470,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after buying an additional 415,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

USMV stock opened at $67.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.