Roku (ROKU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $469.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.03. Roku has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $484.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of -559.15 and a beta of 1.95.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Roku to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.22.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 860,009 shares of company stock valued at $304,766,120 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

