Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,144,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after buying an additional 631,631 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,545,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 17.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,837,000 after buying an additional 333,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Roku by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,736,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $469.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $484.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.03. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -559.15 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total value of $1,125,079.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,865.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 860,009 shares of company stock worth $304,766,120. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Roku to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.22.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

