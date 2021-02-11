Rockwell Medical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,742 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 901% compared to the average daily volume of 274 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of RMTI opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.11. Rockwell Medical has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Medical news, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 278,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $308,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David S. Richmond sold 42,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $43,723.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Medical by 153.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical during the third quarter worth $40,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

