Robert W. Baird Boosts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $221.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $208.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.44.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV stock opened at $190.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.69. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $199.99. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 208.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.2% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.