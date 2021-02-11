Robert Chess Sells 706 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Robert Chess sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.54, for a total transaction of $112,635.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,329,573.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $166.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $214.07.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 92.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,988 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 66.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,349,000 after purchasing an additional 647,063 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 751,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,145,000 after purchasing an additional 454,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,375,000 after purchasing an additional 370,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 553,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,077,000 after acquiring an additional 239,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.