Robert A. Iger Sells 220,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert A. Iger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of The Walt Disney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08.

DIS traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $189.63. 11,262,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,758,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.04 billion, a PE ratio of -119.26, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Argus lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

