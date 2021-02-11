River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC) Insider Buys £22,300 in Stock

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC) insider Mark Hodgson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £22,300 ($29,135.09).
Shares of RMMC stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Thursday. River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 239.90 ($3.13). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 216.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 177.75.
River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Profile
