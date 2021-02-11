River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC) Insider Buys £22,300 in Stock

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment (LON:RMMC) insider Mark Hodgson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £22,300 ($29,135.09).

Shares of RMMC stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.89) on Thursday. River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 239.90 ($3.13). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 216.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 177.75.

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Profile

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

