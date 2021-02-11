RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. RingCentral accounts for 1.5% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in RingCentral by 693.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 364,681 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,116,000 after acquiring an additional 163,060 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $36,149,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 179.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total value of $1,691,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.47, for a total transaction of $273,562.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,225.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,354 shares of company stock valued at $67,571,975. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RNG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $429.31. 4,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $442.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.56.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

