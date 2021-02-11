Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Kevin Maddock Sells 15,961 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Kevin Maddock sold 15,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $138,701.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,713 shares in the company, valued at $292,965.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Kevin Maddock sold 5,320 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $37,293.20.
- On Thursday, January 21st, Kevin Maddock sold 5,320 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,166.00.
- On Tuesday, January 12th, Kevin Maddock sold 10,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $60,800.00.
- On Thursday, January 14th, Kevin Maddock sold 30,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00.
- On Thursday, January 7th, Kevin Maddock sold 17,007 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $91,667.73.
Shares of RMNI stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $643.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $8.78.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.
Rimini Street Company Profile
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.
