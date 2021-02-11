Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Kevin Maddock Sells 15,961 Shares

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP Kevin Maddock sold 15,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $138,701.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,713 shares in the company, valued at $292,965.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kevin Maddock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rimini Street alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Kevin Maddock sold 5,320 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $37,293.20.

On Thursday, January 21st, Kevin Maddock sold 5,320 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $40,166.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Kevin Maddock sold 10,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $60,800.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Kevin Maddock sold 30,000 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Kevin Maddock sold 17,007 shares of Rimini Street stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $91,667.73.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $643.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $8.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 109.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,191 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 251.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 121,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 151.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 292.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Rimini Street from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.