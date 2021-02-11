RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 607,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after buying an additional 22,184 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS opened at $91.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average of $88.32. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $209.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

