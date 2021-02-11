Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%.

Shares of REYN stock traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,274. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

In other news, Director Gregory Alan Cole purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.81 per share, with a total value of $89,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $76,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $76,362. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $866,942 in the last three months.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

