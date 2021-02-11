Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.40-1.43 for the period. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.40-1.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.33. 7,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

