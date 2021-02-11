Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.43. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.43 EPS.

Shares of REXR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. The company had a trading volume of 933,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,269. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

