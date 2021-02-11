Reviewing Profire Energy (PFIE) and The Competition

Profire Energy (NASDAQ: PFIE) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Profire Energy to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Profire Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy -15.82% -8.33% -7.72% Profire Energy Competitors -20.61% 135.43% -0.40%

This is a summary of current ratings for Profire Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Profire Energy Competitors 212 1277 1271 35 2.40

As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential downside of 14.04%. Given Profire Energy’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Profire Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Profire Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy $38.98 million $2.02 million 30.50 Profire Energy Competitors $4.88 billion -$576.10 million 44.09

Profire Energy’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Profire Energy. Profire Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Profire Energy has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profire Energy’s competitors have a beta of 0.48, meaning that their average stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.3% of Profire Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Profire Energy competitors beat Profire Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment. The company also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah.

