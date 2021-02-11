Reviewing Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) & PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and PeerStream (OTCMKTS:PEER) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alibaba Group and PeerStream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 0 2 25 1 2.96 PeerStream 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alibaba Group currently has a consensus price target of $323.04, indicating a potential upside of 20.63%. Given Alibaba Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than PeerStream.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alibaba Group and PeerStream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $71.99 billion 10.07 $21.10 billion $6.03 44.41 PeerStream $15.28 million 1.03 -$8.38 million N/A N/A

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than PeerStream.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.4% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of PeerStream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PeerStream has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alibaba Group and PeerStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 22.56% 12.74% 8.50% PeerStream -72.07% -68.75% -53.25%

Summary

Alibaba Group beats PeerStream on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The company operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers; Alibaba Health Internet platforms for pharmaceutical and healthcare products; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, an e-commerce platform; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. It also operates Lingshoutong, a digital sourcing platform; Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, a delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, the company offers pay-for-performance and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange. Further, it provides elastic computing, database, storage, virtualization network, large-scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, and Internet of Things and other services for enterprises; payment and escrow services; and movies, television series, variety shows, animations, and other video content. Additionally, the company operates Youku, an online video platform; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency app; and Tmall Genie, an AI-powered smart speaker. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

PeerStream Company Profile

PeerStream, Inc. builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app. It also operates FirstMet and 50more online dating sites; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that allow customers to add multiple lines to their phone number at any time. The company was formerly known as Snap Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to PeerStream, Inc. in March 2018. PeerStream, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

