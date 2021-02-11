Research Analysts Set Expectations for CNX Resources Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CNX Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 62,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $599,708.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan K. Shepard acquired 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 70,750 shares of company stock worth $674,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

