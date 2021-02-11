Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TransAlta Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

TAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.84.

NYSE:TAC opened at $9.24 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in TransAlta by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in TransAlta by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,832,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,573,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in TransAlta by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -144.44%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

