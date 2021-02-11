Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Select Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Select Bancorp in a report released on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Select Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 3.43%.

SLCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet raised Select Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Select Bancorp stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $180.54 million, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.83. Select Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $11.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 268.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 45,646 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Select Bancorp by 365.0% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 277,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 218,211 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Bancorp by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Select Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Select Bancorp news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $42,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

