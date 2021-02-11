Replay Acquisition Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RPLA)

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 11,150 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,180% compared to the average daily volume of 871 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $1,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 618,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,458,405.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Replay Acquisition by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replay Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $621,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Replay Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Replay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Replay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPLA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,857. Replay Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32.

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

