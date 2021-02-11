Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 505 ($6.60).

Shares of LON:RTO traded up GBX 2.97 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 512.17 ($6.69). 2,417,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52-week low of GBX 247.70 ($3.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 519.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 528.15. The company has a market cap of £9.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

