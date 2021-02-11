Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.58

Shares of Renold plc (LON:RNO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.58 and traded as high as $14.78. Renold shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 121,872 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £33.14 million and a PE ratio of 10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.58.

Renold Company Profile

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

