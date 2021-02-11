Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Announces Earnings Results

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNECY traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.29. 118,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,376. Renesas Electronics has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $6.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Renesas Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

