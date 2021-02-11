Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Short Interest Update

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the January 14th total of 305,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51. Renalytix AI has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.88.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Renalytix AI will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter worth $10,425,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,797,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Renalytix AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI in the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

