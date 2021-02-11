RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,348 ($30.68) target price on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,960 ($25.61) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. RELX PLC (REL.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,932.89 ($25.25).

LON REL opened at GBX 1,820.50 ($23.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30. RELX PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £35.18 billion and a PE ratio of 27.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,832.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,748.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a GBX 33.40 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from RELX PLC (REL.L)’s previous dividend of $13.60. RELX PLC (REL.L)’s payout ratio is currently 70.12%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

