Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CEO Sergio Traversa Sells 1,930 Shares

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CEO Sergio Traversa sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $68,090.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sergio Traversa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Sergio Traversa sold 3,313 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $116,054.39.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Sergio Traversa sold 3,278 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $114,959.46.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Sergio Traversa sold 600 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $21,090.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $77,208.60.

NASDAQ:RLMD traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $34.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,239. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.66 million, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $54.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 707.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 54,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

