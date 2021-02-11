Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

BATS:IYT opened at $228.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.18. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

