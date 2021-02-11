Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 466 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 236,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,828,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $96.22 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $96.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.15.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

