Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

