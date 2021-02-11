Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 49,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 111,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 74,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 308,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 115,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in General Electric by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 210,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 33,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $11.40 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus boosted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

