Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 425 Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,178,000 after buying an additional 1,838,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,320,000 after buying an additional 418,953 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,636,000 after buying an additional 256,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,282,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $66.94 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $67.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average is $60.23.

