Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 461 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 20,471.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,844,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,608 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,597,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 230.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,549,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

NYSE C opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $132.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

