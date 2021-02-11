Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 20 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,905.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $95.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,907.19 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,792.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,396.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,611.17.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

