Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 125.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Cummins by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock opened at $245.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.49 and a 200 day moving average of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $254.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

