Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%.

NYSE:RM traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $32.86. 1,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,880. The stock has a market cap of $372.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

