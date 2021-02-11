Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 1,416 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.9% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $332.45. The stock had a trading volume of 118,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,355. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.42 and its 200 day moving average is $328.70. The company has a market cap of $315.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

