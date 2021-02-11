Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 5,767 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,848 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.32. 242,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,280,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.36 and its 200-day moving average is $234.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,207,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,114,755. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.