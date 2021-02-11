Refereum 1-Day Volume Tops $15,562.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Refereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $21.22 million and $15,562.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00059930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $507.34 or 0.01138469 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00056471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00029896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.50 or 0.05530315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00019900 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00044874 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00032807 BTC.

Refereum is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

