Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) to Issue GBX 6 Dividend

Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) stock opened at GBX 554.50 ($7.24) on Thursday. Redrow plc has a 12-month low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 850.76 ($11.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 550.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 487.65.

RDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 666 ($8.70) price objective on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Redrow plc (RDW.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 636.73 ($8.32).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

