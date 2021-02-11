Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.87

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.87 and last traded at $95.73, with a volume of 34182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.76.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.22 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,775,207.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,321 shares of company stock worth $5,943,122 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,677,000 after buying an additional 759,662 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth $13,257,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Redfin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,616,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,349,000 after acquiring an additional 222,013 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 123.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after acquiring an additional 186,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $8,560,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

