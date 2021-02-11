Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,157. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

RRR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.