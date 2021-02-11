Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK) Stock Price Down 16.1% After Insider Selling

Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK) was down 16.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 113,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 137,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Specifically, insider Vulcan Minerals Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,891,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,466,920.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$15.43 million and a PE ratio of -76.25.

Red Moon Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Captain Cook Salt project covering 190 claims and 4,750 hectares in the Bay St.

