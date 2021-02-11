Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RDEIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:RDEIY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.03. 39,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,124. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

