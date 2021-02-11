Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 7,100 ($92.76) to GBX 5,845 ($76.37) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,637.94 ($99.79).

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,204 ($81.06) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. The stock has a market cap of £44.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.19. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,563.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,350.14.

In related news, insider Christopher Sinclair purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,719 ($87.78) per share, for a total transaction of £248,603 ($324,801.41). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan purchased 7,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, with a total value of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

