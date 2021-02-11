RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. owns and/or operates adult nightclubs that offer live adult entertainment, restaurant, and bar services. It operates adult nightclubs under the name Rick’s Cabaret, Club Onyx, XTC Cabaret, Tootsie’s Cabaret, Cabaret North, Jaguars and Cabaret East. The Company also owns and operates adult Internet Websites. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Rick’s Cabaret International, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RICK. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $57.78 on Thursday. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $64.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. Equities analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 66.2% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 572,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 228,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,826,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the third quarter worth $501,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 66.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

