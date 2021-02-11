RB Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,435,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

